Do you know...? When do you stop...? A time... Prophecy

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Prophetic Word, given on 2022-11-11 7pm during worship.
Scriptures:
Matthew 13:24-52, 18:21-35, 20:1-16, 25:1-13
John 14:1-6
1 Samuel 13:14, Acts 13:22
Ecclesiastes 1:9
John 18:36
Revelation 7:1
Matthew 24:21-28
Revelation 22:17
Matthew 5:45
Daniel 2:21
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-11-11-do-you-know/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski