Desperation At Home, Pressure At The Front: Zelensky Mobilizes Pensioners As Russian Offensive Widens

On February 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree, allowing citizens over the age of 60 to enlist in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A similar program for young people under the age of 25 was launched last year. However, it failed to solve the problem of recruitment due to a lack of volunteers. The new decree aimed at pensioners will likely suffer the same fate.

Meanwhile, a number of significant changes have occurred on the front lines of the Ukrainian conflict.

In the Sumy region, Russian units advanced toward Korchakovka. Heavy positional battles have raged in this area for over six months. Neither side has yet managed to gain the upper hand.

The most intense activity on the Kupyansk section of the front has been observed on the eastern bank of the Oskol River. Russian units advanced from Kurilovka and Peschanoye toward Kovsharovka.

Given the current operational situation, a counter-supporting strike from the Kolesnikovka area toward Novoosynovo is expected. If this occurs, the Ukrainian army will lose a significant part of its bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Oskol River.

The Ukrainian defense around Liman is beginning to collapse. According to reports from February 12, Russian troops are advancing from the north, northeast, and east toward the city. If the offensive continues at this pace, fighting for Liman could begin by the end of next week.

Further south, assault groups were observed moving in the Chervonoye area. Russian troops have achieved much greater success east of Konstantinovka. The clearing of the forest in the suburbs has been completed.

It is possible that the main focus has shifted much further west to the Sofievka area. Successes in this direction could allow for a fairly rapid advance toward Druzhkivka. In this case, the Konstantinovka garrison would be surrounded. This could explain the pause in the capture of the city.

The area around Orekhov remains a critical part of the Zaporizhzhia front. Most of the Russian army’s efforts are concentrated here. Assault units of the Dnepr troop grouping have advanced in the Lugovskoye area, east of Orekhov.

To the west, Russian paratroopers have taken control of the solar station territory east of Stepnogorsk. In turn, the Ukrainian army launched a counterattack on Lukyanovskoye. Fierce fighting continues in the village.

The Russian army is diversifying its efforts in different directions. At the end of last week and the beginning of this week, the main successes were in northern Ukraine. Now, increased activity has been noted in the Kupyansk, Liman, Konstantinovka, and Orekhov areas.

https://southfront.press/zelensky-mobilizes-pensioners-as-russian-offensive-widens/