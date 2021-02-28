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Hydrogel in our Foods
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2920 views • February 28, 2021
Although xanthan gum is widely used in weakly gelled food, such as salad dressings, many hydrocolloids can form soft or firm hydrogels as gelling agents and/or major constituents in food; typical examples of these hydrocolloids are dairy dessert gels, jams, table jellies, some meat products, tofu, and noodles.
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The use of natural hydrogels in food and agriculture practices
https://www.azolifesciences.com/news/20200208/The-use-of-natural-hydrogels-in-food-and-agriculture-practices.aspx
The Danger of Hydrogel Water Beads
https://healthyandsafe.biz/the-danger-of-hydrogel-water-beads/
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