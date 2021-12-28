© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s happening now but people don’t see it - The largest transfer of power in history
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • December 28, 2021
T&H - Inspiration & Motivation, December 14, 2021
A revolutionary and powerful speech from iconic figures: Roger Waters, John Lennon, Edward Snowden, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Jim Morrison on power, social change and challenging authority.
“In an authoritarian state, rights derive from the state and are granted to the people. In a free state, rights derive from the people and are granted to the state.”
― Edward Snowden, Permanent Record
Speaker: Roger Waters
https://rogerwaters.com/
https://twitter.com/rogerwaters
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Waters
Speaker: Edward Snowden
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Snowden
https://twitter.com/Snowden
Speaker: John Lennon (1940 - 1980)
http://www.johnlennon.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Lennon
https://twitter.com/johnlennon
Speaker: Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970)
https://www.jimihendrix.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimi_Hendrix
Speaker: Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kurt_Cobain
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001052/
https://www.nirvana.com/
Speaker: Jim Morrison
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Morrison
https://www.biography.com/musician/jim-morrison
Speech: Various
Produced and Edited by T&H Inspiration
►Follow T&H:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THinspirationMotivation/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tradgedyandhope
A revolutionary and powerful speech from iconic figures: Roger Waters, John Lennon, Edward Snowden, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Jim Morrison on power, social change and challenging authority.
“In an authoritarian state, rights derive from the state and are granted to the people. In a free state, rights derive from the people and are granted to the state.”
― Edward Snowden, Permanent Record
Speaker: Roger Waters
https://rogerwaters.com/
https://twitter.com/rogerwaters
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Waters
Speaker: Edward Snowden
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Snowden
https://twitter.com/Snowden
Speaker: John Lennon (1940 - 1980)
http://www.johnlennon.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Lennon
https://twitter.com/johnlennon
Speaker: Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970)
https://www.jimihendrix.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimi_Hendrix
Speaker: Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kurt_Cobain
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001052/
https://www.nirvana.com/
Speaker: Jim Morrison
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Morrison
https://www.biography.com/musician/jim-morrison
Speech: Various
Produced and Edited by T&H Inspiration
►Follow T&H:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THinspirationMotivation/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tradgedyandhope
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.