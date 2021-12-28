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It’s happening now but people don’t see it - The largest transfer of power in history
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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81 views • December 28, 2021
T&H - Inspiration & Motivation, December 14, 2021

A revolutionary and powerful speech from iconic figures: Roger Waters, John Lennon, Edward Snowden, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Jim Morrison on power, social change and challenging authority.

“In an authoritarian state, rights derive from the state and are granted to the people. In a free state, rights derive from the people and are granted to the state.”
― Edward Snowden, Permanent Record

Speaker: Roger Waters

https://rogerwaters.com/
https://twitter.com/rogerwaters
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Waters

Speaker: Edward Snowden

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Snowden
https://twitter.com/Snowden

Speaker: John Lennon (1940 - 1980)

http://www.johnlennon.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Lennon
https://twitter.com/johnlennon

Speaker: Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970)

https://www.jimihendrix.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimi_Hendrix

Speaker: Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kurt_Cobain
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001052/
https://www.nirvana.com/

Speaker: Jim Morrison

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Morrison
https://www.biography.com/musician/jim-morrison

Speech: Various

Produced and Edited by T&H Inspiration

►Follow T&H:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THinspirationMotivation/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tradgedyandhope
Keywords
poweredward snowdenwake upjimi hendrixjohn lennonroger watersjim morrisontransferkurt cobain
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