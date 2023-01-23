Patrice Wilson - American Betrayal

This video is dedicated to Ashli babbitt, Jason Lang and all the political prisoners who lost their lives or have been held captive going on 2 years now.

Christians like to view persecution as a 3rd world event and think it can't happen in western civilization. Think again! Christian persecution is happening right in front of our eyes in the name of domestic terrorism, insurrection etc.

A veil has been placed to cover the eyes of the body of Christ. You have the power from God, to remove that veil and stand up as a believer for Jesus Christ!

Fear will lead you to more destruction!