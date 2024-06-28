KINZHAL Hypersonic Missiles Rain On NATO Airbase In KHMELNYTSKYI┃FAB-3000 Demoralized Ukrainian Army

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Commenting on the use of FAB-3000 aerial bombs, many experts admitted that Russian troops use these heavy-duty bombs only for the sake of psychological effect. According to them, the explosion of a three-ton cruise aerial bomb has a demoralizing effect even on the most experienced and solid fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Furthermore, according to war correspondents, the aerial bombs of the FAB family demoralized even the fighters of the most combat-ready brigade of the Ukrainian Army....................................
******************************************************
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/