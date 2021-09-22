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Election Deception Part 4 - PAIN IS COMING - A Film By MrTruthBomb
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349 views • September 22, 2021
In this film we will look at more evidence of fraud, the legal battle for the presidency and how the US special forces were involved in a shoot out with the CIA in Germany to take control of the servers with the data from the election.
This video was originally posted in 9th December 2020.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
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MrTruthBomb is not monetised to allow the best content possible for my subscribers.
Please feel free to download for yourself or to your channel to share with others.
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Owen Shroyer : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6TB73V86jwLVRU6GlXDTQ
Diamond and Silk : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCug1cL7vmUvYooOjXyHjsxQ
The Salty Cracker: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
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The Kiffness: https://www.youtube.com/user/kiffnessTV
The Liberty Hound : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsGg9JQ4X7u2A6gCEmtVRmw
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
This video was originally posted in 9th December 2020.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not to advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised to allow the best content possible for my subscribers.
Please feel free to download for yourself or to your channel to share with others.
Support Sidney Powell: https://defendingtherepublic.org
Please subscribe:
Sebastian Böhm - https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=sebastian+bohm
X22Report - https://x22report.com
Venus Looking Glass - https://venuslookingglass.bandcamp.com
JSNIP4: https://www.youtube.com/user/jsnip4
Owen Shroyer : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6TB73V86jwLVRU6GlXDTQ
Diamond and Silk : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCug1cL7vmUvYooOjXyHjsxQ
The Salty Cracker: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
The Remix Brothers: https://www.youtube.com/user/WTFBrahh
The Kiffness: https://www.youtube.com/user/kiffnessTV
The Liberty Hound : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsGg9JQ4X7u2A6gCEmtVRmw
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
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