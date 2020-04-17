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Inner views of Covid 19
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60 views • April 17, 2020
Isn’t it time to stop the bad news about Covid 19 and look at the lessons we’ve learned from it? Air pollution is remarkably improved. Wuhan, which is usually a smog center, now has clean air. People are spending more time with their families and are connecting more on Skype and Zoom to reconnect with friends and distant family. Education is now online. Health care has come into the spotlight as millions of workers have lost their jobs and their health insurance. We’ve had the opportunity to take a closer look at our priorities. We’re even spending money differently.
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