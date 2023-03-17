A Strong Economy

"We have the strongest economy in world history!"
Even aliens couldn't compete with us. I would have believed this as much as I would have if Krusty the clown had said it.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video of WH Press Secretary sourced from:
'We The People Situation Updaate' with Mary
Crumbling columns image:
Paris in ruins image:
'Team America' (Paramount Pictures)
Theme music:
'Circus Calliope' by Steve Oxen
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People', Natural News, Paramount Pictures or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
eh fri15:38
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.