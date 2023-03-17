Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Strong Economy
69 views
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
Published 16 hours ago |

"We have the strongest economy in world history!"

Even aliens couldn't compete with us. I would have believed this as much as I would have if Krusty the clown had said it.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video of WH Press Secretary sourced from:

'We The People Situation Updaate' with Mary

Crumbling columns image:

Natural News

Paris in ruins image:

'Team America' (Paramount Pictures)

Theme music:

'Circus Calliope' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People', Natural News, Paramount Pictures or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.



eh fri15:38

Keywords
liesnew world orderus economyus dollarbank failuresbidenomicsbank crashus fantasybanks crashing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket