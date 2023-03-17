A Strong Economy

"We have the strongest economy in world history!"

Even aliens couldn't compete with us. I would have believed this as much as I would have if Krusty the clown had said it.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video of WH Press Secretary sourced from:

'We The People Situation Updaate' with Mary

Crumbling columns image:

Natural News

Paris in ruins image:

'Team America' (Paramount Pictures)

Theme music:

'Circus Calliope' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios





~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People', Natural News, Paramount Pictures or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.









eh fri15:38