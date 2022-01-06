BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pres. Donald Trump with Glenn Beck | Full Jan 5th
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
91 views • January 06, 2022
WATCH more Glenn TV: https://blazetv.com/glenn
Democrats and the mainstream media are laser-focused on making the one-year anniversary of January 6 the only news topic this week. The New York Times editorial board says, “January sixth is not in the past, it is every day.” The Left could not be more tone-deaf on this.
Average Americans don’t dwell on January 6 because they can’t afford to. They have real challenges to deal with, many of which didn’t even exist one year ago – things like food and gas prices and inflation. Every day, Americans are experiencing the stark difference it makes to live under a federal government controlled by Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer. Glenn says leftists are using January 6 as a distraction from their own drastic failures over the past year.
Americans want to talk about real issues, so Glenn traveled to Mar-a-Lago for an exclusive conversation with former President Trump about our reality under Biden’s leadership now and how we fix our future.
They also discuss the authoritarian vaccine mandates, what he would do about Fauci if he were still in office, and the growing threats from Russia and China.
The former president also answers how he would take on a Deep State committed to his destruction if he runs for a second term. Finally, Glenn reveals his strategy for candidates to easily win against the disastrous Democrats in ’22 and ’24.

#blazetv #glennbeck #trump

► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu

► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
Keywords
interviewdonald trumpglenn beckjan 5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Garrison Vance
U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign &#8220;Forever&#8221; Arctic Security Deal

U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign “Forever” Arctic Security Deal

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy