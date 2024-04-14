Dr Ardis on how Nicotine benefits patients with Dementia, MS, Parkinsons, Autism, Alzheimers

God put Nicotine in celery, cauliflower, bell peppers, tomatoes, egg plants, potatoes, and many other plants. Tobacco has the highest amount of Nicotine of any plant.



Nicotine is NOT addictive. It is the other additives in cigarettes that create the addiction. pyrazine and sugar and other chemicals



Dr Ardis on how Nicotine benefits patients with Dementia, MS, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinsons, Autism, Alzheimer's, hypo thyroidism (suppressed thyroid) Glioblastoma brain tumors, brain fog, depression. Arthritis, hypo toxemia (blood poisoning), anti-inflamatory, ulcerative colitis, inflamed bowel disease. Night Shade Veggies have the highest amounts of Nicotine, thats why the govt Dr's tell you to avoid night shades.

Dr. Ardis favorite Nicotine patch to wear on his skin is manuf. by Rugby. Other Nico patches may have other chemicals that harm you. Make sure your Nico patches contain only Nicotine, and some people are allergic to the latex backing.

