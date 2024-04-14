Dr Ardis on how Nicotine benefits patients with Dementia, MS, Parkinsons, Autism, Alzheimers

God put Nicotine in celery, cauliflower, bell peppers, tomatoes, egg plants, potatoes, and many other plants. Tobacco has the highest amount of Nicotine of any plant.
Nicotine is NOT addictive. It is the other additives in cigarettes that create the addiction. pyrazine and sugar and other chemicals
Dr Ardis on how Nicotine benefits patients with Dementia, MS, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinsons, Autism, Alzheimer's, hypo thyroidism (suppressed thyroid) Glioblastoma brain tumors, brain fog, depression. Arthritis, hypo toxemia (blood poisoning), anti-inflamatory, ulcerative colitis, inflamed bowel disease. Night Shade Veggies have the highest amounts of Nicotine, thats why the govt Dr's tell you to avoid night shades.
Dr. Ardis favorite Nicotine patch to wear on his skin is manuf. by Rugby. Other Nico patches may have other chemicals that harm you. Make sure your Nico patches contain only Nicotine, and some people are allergic to the latex backing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.