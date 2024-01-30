God's Salvation Isn't Multiple Choice

Many people believe that there are multiple ways to heaven, and that everybody will eventually get there, as long as they try their best to be a "good" person. The real truth is that the Bible never teaches this. Scripture is VERY clear that there is only ONE way to be saved, and that is by the Lord Jesus Christ. This sermon will give you the scriptures which prove that the way to heaven is very narrow.





