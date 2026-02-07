BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Why I Stopped Fighting!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1932 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 23 hours ago

In this Friday Night Live on 6 February 2026, Stefan Molyneux opens with a personal update and some thoughts on livestreaming before turning to broader questions of morality, society, and history. He examines the role of capital punishment in historical England, arguing that it played a part in keeping crime rates down and supporting cultural development.


Molyneux then breaks down Robert Axelrod’s Prisoner’s Dilemma simulations, showing where the well-known “Tit for Tat” strategy falls short in more complicated, real-world relationships.


Drawing from listener questions, he comments on celebrity culture, gender dynamics, and the particular pressures faced by those who speak uncomfortable truths. He closes with a candid reflection on his life as a public thinker and makes a case for greater accountability in public conversation.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
historyevidencephilosophymoralityreasonstefan molyneuxaccountabilitylivestreamcrime ratescelebrity culture
