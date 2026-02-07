Why I Stopped Fighting!

In this Friday Night Live on 6 February 2026, Stefan Molyneux opens with a personal update and some thoughts on livestreaming before turning to broader questions of morality, society, and history. He examines the role of capital punishment in historical England, arguing that it played a part in keeping crime rates down and supporting cultural development.





Molyneux then breaks down Robert Axelrod’s Prisoner’s Dilemma simulations, showing where the well-known “Tit for Tat” strategy falls short in more complicated, real-world relationships.





Drawing from listener questions, he comments on celebrity culture, gender dynamics, and the particular pressures faced by those who speak uncomfortable truths. He closes with a candid reflection on his life as a public thinker and makes a case for greater accountability in public conversation.





