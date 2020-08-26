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Charlie Freak & Host, Aloise Surfleet-Middleton-BIRTH RIGHT
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74 views • August 26, 2020
What you put out is what you will receive
All life comes from within- and goes out”. With the “sun” (son), it’s called “Soliton”. In mathematics and physics, a soliton or solitary wave is a self-reinforcing wave packet that maintains its shape while it propagates at a constant velocity. Love that comes from Love. Forever...
This conversation was a beautiful, flowing synchronicity where the thoughts of Aloise and myself connected with each other throughout...it was 80 minutes of pure Gnosis, and it was teaching our purpose in Life and how to achieve the Purple Bliss..
All life comes from within- and goes out”. With the “sun” (son), it’s called “Soliton”. In mathematics and physics, a soliton or solitary wave is a self-reinforcing wave packet that maintains its shape while it propagates at a constant velocity. Love that comes from Love. Forever...
This conversation was a beautiful, flowing synchronicity where the thoughts of Aloise and myself connected with each other throughout...it was 80 minutes of pure Gnosis, and it was teaching our purpose in Life and how to achieve the Purple Bliss..
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