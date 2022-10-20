UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns after just 6 weeks in office.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just six weeks in office following her tumultuous start as the country’s economy is in crisis.
Her departure comes after a series of u-turns following former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget which eventually saw him replaced by Jeremy Hunt.
Beginning what was to be a tense evening for the Conservative Party, outgoing Home Secretary Suella Braverman criticised PM Liz Truss in a blistering resignation letter as she left her post on Wednesday, to be replaced by Grant Shapps.
