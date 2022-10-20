UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns after just 6 weeks in office.

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UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just six weeks in office following her tumultuous start as the country’s economy is in crisis.
Her departure comes after a series of u-turns following former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget which eventually saw him replaced by Jeremy Hunt.
Beginning what was to be a tense evening for the Conservative Party, outgoing Home Secretary Suella Braverman criticised PM Liz Truss in a blistering resignation letter as she left her post on Wednesday, to be replaced by Grant Shapps.