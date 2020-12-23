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Het systeem is bang voor de massa (STOP DE GREAT RESET )
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24 views • December 23, 2020
Het systeem is bang voor de massa
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2lJizEY4xGHLhv_rlwew1g
QUOTE ,, In times of change learners inherit the earth; while the learned find themselves beautifully equipped to deal with a world that no longer exists. Eric Hoffer
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2lJizEY4xGHLhv_rlwew1g
QUOTE ,, In times of change learners inherit the earth; while the learned find themselves beautifully equipped to deal with a world that no longer exists. Eric Hoffer
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