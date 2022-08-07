Explaining the Faith - Our Lady of Good Success What it Means for Today

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Fr. Chris Alar
Streamed live 16 hours ago There are many approved Marian apparitions, but few capture the essence of our times more than Our Lady of Good Success. Appearing to a nun, Mother Mariana, in Ecuador in the 16th century, Mary's words were a message to us at the end of the 20th century. Loss of faith and morals were foretold - but so was a remedy. Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains this critically important message from heaven.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKKKBud4Ik4