Is the 4473 Racist? - Episode 59 For The Love Of Guns

With the question of "under inditement" being called unconstitutional on the 4473, what else might be on that form that is unnecessary? Shouldn't the form only collect information necessary to decide if a person can own a firearm? If that is the case, why is the government collecting information about race and ethnicity?
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join
How to reach Hold My Guns:
https://holdmyguns.org/
https://www.facebook.com/HoldMyGunsOrg/
https://twitter.com/holdmygunsorg
https://www.linkedin.com/company/hold-my-guns-org/
https://www.instagram.com/holdmygunsorg/
A Girl And A Gun / Hold My Guns Personal Safety Plan: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GtsxvSYY3XvGEdRyTF7iEHhqrG-jeUZc/view
Don't forget to sign up for my newsletter to see more content and what I am up to. you can sign up at https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
*** You can support my work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ TRB Newsletter Signup: https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
♦ Primary Arms: https://alnk.to/apNjfm8
♦ Check out our SWAG Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
-------
Social Media
Website https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:
Jason Schaller [email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.