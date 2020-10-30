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Wicked Rulers - part 1
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18 views • October 30, 2020
An eye opening video on just who our rulers are and their occultic practices. Pray for the children for it is a ruling class that hates children.
For salvation: Read Joh 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, John 6:29, Romans 3:21-22
Remember that we are saved by believing in Jesus Christ and His complete payment for our sin when He gave Himself to die in our place on the cross, thus fully paying for our sins.
For salvation: Read Joh 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, John 6:29, Romans 3:21-22
Remember that we are saved by believing in Jesus Christ and His complete payment for our sin when He gave Himself to die in our place on the cross, thus fully paying for our sins.
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