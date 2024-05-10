Create New Account
The Third New California State Proclamation - Virginia/West Virginia Model, Democracy, Oath Of Office, Fraudulent Elections
Paul Preston, the New California State president for the New California State movement speaks at the California State capitol on May 3rd as Governor Pro Tempore of New California State. He speaks about various things including the Virginia and West Virginia state split model that New California State is following and he talks about what happens when there is a government of democracy instead of a republic. He also talks about the oath of office and about corrupt elections which are actually selections.

Link to this video --->   https://bit.ly/ncs-proclamation3

.

