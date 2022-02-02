© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resistance Podcast #214: the United States of Fear w/ Dr. Mark McDonald
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • February 02, 2022
Dr. McDonald's sites are:
https://www.dissidentmd.com/
https://markmcdonaldmd.substack.com/
https://informeddissentmedia.com/
🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴
Support Catholic Businesses here - https://sensusfidelium.com/catholicbusinesses/
🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴
***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***
🙏🏻PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 🙏🏻
▶️ 1. Become a Channel Patron: https://www.patreon.com/SensusFidelium
▶️ 2. Visit the website https://www.sensusfidelium.us for Gueranger, Saint of the Day, Apologetics, Meditation by the Saints, Scripture Study and more.
▶️ 3. Subscribe to Other Video Platforms
🔴 BitChute --- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Sensus_Fidelium/
🔴 Rumble --- https://rumble.com/c/c-298311
🔴 My Catholic Tube - https://mycatholictube.com/videos/sensus-fidelium-channel/
🔴 LBRY.tv --- https://lbry.tv/@SensusFidelium:c
🔴 ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@SensusFidelium:c
🔴 UGETube - https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Sensus%20Fidelium
🔴 BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@SensusFidelium
🔴 GabTV - https://tv.gab.com/channel/Sensus_Fidelium
🔴 GloriaTV - https://gloria.tv/Sensus%20Fidelium
🔴 Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sensusfidelium
▶️ 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations - https://sensusfidelium.com/donate-support/
▶️ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔
Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video = 👍🏻
▶️ 6. Please share this video 📲, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.
▶️ 7. Follow on Social Media:
🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SensusFidelium/
🔴 Twitter: https://https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium
🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Sensusfidelium/posts
🔴 SP3RN: https://www.sp3rn.com/community/pages/14-sensus-fidelium
🔴 GAB: https://gab.com/Sensus_Fidelium
🔴 Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/sensusfidelium
🔴 GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/sensus_fidelium
🔴 INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/sensusfidelium/
🔴 Telegram: https//t.me/RealSensusFidelium
▶️ 8. Follow on iTunes:
🔴 https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sensus-fidelium-catholic-podcast/id1477010758
https://www.dissidentmd.com/
https://markmcdonaldmd.substack.com/
https://informeddissentmedia.com/
🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴
Support Catholic Businesses here - https://sensusfidelium.com/catholicbusinesses/
🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴
***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***
🙏🏻PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 🙏🏻
▶️ 1. Become a Channel Patron: https://www.patreon.com/SensusFidelium
▶️ 2. Visit the website https://www.sensusfidelium.us for Gueranger, Saint of the Day, Apologetics, Meditation by the Saints, Scripture Study and more.
▶️ 3. Subscribe to Other Video Platforms
🔴 BitChute --- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Sensus_Fidelium/
🔴 Rumble --- https://rumble.com/c/c-298311
🔴 My Catholic Tube - https://mycatholictube.com/videos/sensus-fidelium-channel/
🔴 LBRY.tv --- https://lbry.tv/@SensusFidelium:c
🔴 ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@SensusFidelium:c
🔴 UGETube - https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Sensus%20Fidelium
🔴 BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@SensusFidelium
🔴 GabTV - https://tv.gab.com/channel/Sensus_Fidelium
🔴 GloriaTV - https://gloria.tv/Sensus%20Fidelium
🔴 Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sensusfidelium
▶️ 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations - https://sensusfidelium.com/donate-support/
▶️ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔
Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video = 👍🏻
▶️ 6. Please share this video 📲, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.
▶️ 7. Follow on Social Media:
🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SensusFidelium/
🔴 Twitter: https://https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium
🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Sensusfidelium/posts
🔴 SP3RN: https://www.sp3rn.com/community/pages/14-sensus-fidelium
🔴 GAB: https://gab.com/Sensus_Fidelium
🔴 Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/sensusfidelium
🔴 GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/sensus_fidelium
🔴 INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/sensusfidelium/
🔴 Telegram: https//t.me/RealSensusFidelium
▶️ 8. Follow on iTunes:
🔴 https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sensus-fidelium-catholic-podcast/id1477010758
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.