As Kamala Falls In Polls, Will Obama Use The 'Nuclear Option'?

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we live in a world that is upside down and underwater, and growing worse by the day. Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA were praised for 6 months worth of murder, mayhem, looting and rioting, while the events that took place on one day for 6 hours on January 6th are held up as the 'greatest attack on America' since Pearl Harbor. Something is very wrong with that picture, but it indeed is as The Outer Limits warned us back in the 1960's, "don't adjust your set, we are in control of the transmission." The Deep State that runs America, the B613 lurking in the shadows, is very much in control of the incessant and unceasing transmission of information we are bombarded with on a daily basis. Their handpicked candidate is Kamala Harris, but her campaign is floundering at the moment as Trump's star is on the rise. Barack Obama has a 'nuclear option' to save it, but will he use it? That's the question we ask on this edition of the Prophecy News Podcast.



