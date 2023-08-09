Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Rogan Says ‘No F*cking Way’ to Central Bank Digital Currency: “That’s Game Over”
channel image
Lastchance
0 Subscribers
191 views
Published 19 hours ago

Joe Rogan Says ‘No F*cking Way’ to Central Bank Digital Currency: “That’s Game Over”

Post Malone asked Rogan, “So how do you feel about the government’s digital currency that they’re working [on]?”

Rogan answered, “No f*cking way. No way. That’s what I think. I think that’s checkmate. That’s game over. Because if they apply that to a social credit score — if they decide somehow or another that you need some social credit score system and it’s for the benefit of society, and they outline that, they can track your behavior and your tweets and all your things ... They just decided you fucked up, and the rules are the rules.”

Keywords
joe rogansocial credit scorecbdccentralized digital currency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket