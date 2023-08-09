Joe Rogan Says ‘No F*cking Way’ to Central Bank Digital Currency: “That’s Game Over”



Post Malone asked Rogan, “So how do you feel about the government’s digital currency that they’re working [on]?”



Rogan answered, “No f*cking way. No way. That’s what I think. I think that’s checkmate. That’s game over. Because if they apply that to a social credit score — if they decide somehow or another that you need some social credit score system and it’s for the benefit of society, and they outline that, they can track your behavior and your tweets and all your things ... They just decided you fucked up, and the rules are the rules.”

