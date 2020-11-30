(Partial) Lahaina Pali Hike from Ukumehame (West) Trailhead, circa November 2019

#LahainaPaliTrail #Lahaina #Maui #Hike #Trail #Fire #West #Ukumehame



Distance: 5.5 miles (8.8 km) roundtrip. Duration: 3 hours. Elevation gain: 1,575 ft (0.48 km). Panoramic views of the coastline and ocean. Stand amongst giant windmills at the top. Point-to-point trail.



It can be difficult to spot the trailhead and parking lot, but look for an opening in a pack of trees off of Highway 30. If you are traveling with one car, make sure to come back down the same way from the crest. If you have another car with you, alternatively, you can park one at the east side and one at the west. The east side is really tough on the legs and is eroding quite a bit, however, so it is recommended to either come up the east side and down the west, or stay on the western trail.



The trail is quite rocky and dry most of the way. When you start to notice greener trails, you are getting close to the windmills and the crest of the trail.



The wind can be pretty extreme at the crest, and during the middle of the day you are almost completely exposed to the sun, so be sure to bring proper protection, as you likely won't feel like you're getting burned. Take some time to enjoy the ocean views and do some (tiny) whale watching!



Descending on the west side is relatively smooth, but you should watch your footing on the rocky aspects of the trail.



Lahaina Pali Trail is one of the best hikes on Maui. It takes you between the south side of West Maui and the central valley, as you pass over the West Maui Mountains.



This is a strenuous hike. You are walking on rough and rocky terrain, with lots of uphill climbing. The hike is about 5 miles long, and it rises from sea level at each end, to 1600 feet elevation in the middle. Allow about three hours if you are in good physical condition, or five hours if you are slower or plan on taking several rest breaks along the way.



Most people do this hike in only one direction, as the round trip would be twice as long (10 miles instead of 5) and twice as strenuous. You can walk one way from the south to the central valley end of the hike, or you can walk one way in the other direction. Either way, you will need to leave a car at the far end, or arrange for somebody to pick you up at the far end, if you don’t want to do the hike in both directions.



If you are starting your hike on the Maalaea side (central Maui near the aquarium), drive through the gates to the trail parking lot. If you are starting on the south end of the trail, there is a small dirt parking lot in Ukumehame, adjacent to the mountain side of the Honoapiilani Highway, near Mile Marker 11.



It’s very dry and hot in this entire area, so bring plenty of water to drink along your hike. Sunscreen and a hat are also highly recommended. Do not smoke or build a fire along th Lahaina Pali Trail, as the dry brush here is prone to wildfires.



In the middle of the hike, near the highest elevation, you will walk beside the giant white windmills on Kealaloloa Ridge.