China, Russia, and Iran Waging War on the West, Will We Survive?
The New American
Published Yesterday

War has already begun, and the world want's America and Israel out of the way. America cannot win this war without God. Do you think God is going to fight for us? Or, Do you think God is going to judge America using our enemies?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

1. SpeedTheShift.org - Tim Pool: Is Ukraine Really Worth This? Putin THREATENS U.S. With NUCLEAR ANNIHILATION As Weapons Systems Are Being Prepped

https://speedtheshift.org/2023/10/09/tim-pool-is-ukraine-really-worth-this-putin-threatens-us-with-nuclear-annihilation-as-weapons-systems-are-being-prepped/


2. FoxBusiness.com - Maria Bartiromo - China is putting itself on a war footing: Gordon Chang

https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6338721872112

