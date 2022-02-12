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Address TO CDN POLICE by Retired OPP Officer Ed Grenier Feb.11, 2022 #irnieracingnews
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171 views • February 12, 2022
Marcel Irnie


Ed Grenier, a Retired OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) Officer who attended the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa last weekend and will attend this weekend with his family, asks police to stand down.

"For police officers in uniform, your country needs you now, show them why you became a police officer. A rally is NOT a threat to public safety. Remember this, you are not required to follow an unlawful order, no matter who issues that order. Look into your conscious, do NOT be liable for this or any other action against our peaceful citizens"
#IrnieracingNews #freedomconvoy #CanadaConvoy

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