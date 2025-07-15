Albert Benavides: Covid-19 Vaccine Administered in 2014!?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Data analyst Albert Benavides is the world’s foremost VAERS auditor and here we speak about a crucial document brought to an official inquiry in 2023 by Tom Renz, displaying the fact that multiple Covid-19 vaccine's were administered to a soldier in Fort Riley Kansas in 2014.
Links:
Covid-19 jab was administered to a soldier in Fort Riley Kansas in 2014 (Article) - https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/attorney-tom-renz-drops-the-biggest
VAERS Myocarditis Data Cover Up with Dr. Robert Chandler & Albert Benavides: https://rumble.com/v6u3y9h-vaers-myocarditis-data-cover-up-with-dr.-robert-chandler-and-albert-benavid.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
VAERS Aware - https://www.vaersaware.com/new-zealand
Welcome The Eagle on Public Tableau - https://public.tableau.com/app/search/vizzes/welcome%20the%20eagle
Welcome The Eagle Substack - https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/
Closed VAERS profile - https://substack.com/@welcometheeagle
WelcomeTheEagle on Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/welcometheeagle
WelcomeTheEagle on X/Twitter: https://x.com/welcometheeagle