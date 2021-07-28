© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PCR TEST TIPPED WITH ETHYLENE OXIDE CAUSING CANCER - CDC ADMITTING PCR TEST IS COMPLETE FRAUD
Follow
3
Share
Report
193 views • July 28, 2021
LINK TO RUMBLE FOR THOSE UNABLE TO VIEW THIS VIDEO ON BITCHUTE.
https://rumble.com/vkfwsf-pcr-test-tipped-with-ethylene-oxide-causing-cancer-cdc-admitting-pcr-test-i.html
The Bombshells keep dropping and yet the sheep keep lining up to DIE.
More explosive news on this Pandemic Fraud being exposed daily and the PCR test that is tipped with Ethylene Oxide Poison giving everyone CANCER.
https://rumble.com/vkfwsf-pcr-test-tipped-with-ethylene-oxide-causing-cancer-cdc-admitting-pcr-test-i.html
The Bombshells keep dropping and yet the sheep keep lining up to DIE.
More explosive news on this Pandemic Fraud being exposed daily and the PCR test that is tipped with Ethylene Oxide Poison giving everyone CANCER.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.