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Does Robert David Steel (Ex-CIA) hold the secret to dismantling The Deep State? (Pt. 2)
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154 views • April 08, 2021
Jack Mullen speaks with former CIA Clandestine Case Officer Robert David Steel. Robert claims he has what it takes to eliminate the two party system that holds our great nation hostage.
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