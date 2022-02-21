ALEX JONES [FULL] Monday 2/21/22 • Plan For World Domination & Complete Enslavement of Humanity

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A consortium of mega-corporations, working through the World Economic Forum, have initiated a controlled-demolition of the world economy! Only by being aware of their plan, The Great Reset, can we stop their endgame of the destruction of 90% of the earth’s population known as “Build Back Better!”
Today’s broadcast includes HUGE special guests with breaking analysis! You DO NOT want to miss this show! Also, all evidence shows Putin is calling Biden & NATO’s bluff and is beginning to take parts of Ukraine!
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