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Another Urgent Prophetic Warning for Houston, Texas about the upcoming May 15th hailstorm, the June 1st Cat 5 hurricane and more..God is warning us again (May 13, 2021)
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20 views • May 13, 2021
*Prophetic warning for The STATE of Texas about 5 major hurricanes in 2021 (May 10, 2021)
https://youtu.be/1r0eygYiDHc
*Prophetic warning about the nuclear bomb Oct 31, 2021 in Houston Texas (May 7, 2021)
https://youtu.be/TgGnyxNwDZk
*Prophetic warning about a Cat 5 hurricane on June 1, 2021 in Houston, Texas (May 6, 2021)
https://youtu.be/4MRWs2p5uE4
*Prophetic warning about a hailstorm on May15, 2021 in Houston, Texas (May 1, 2021)
https://youtu.be/gOClr6avtvM
https://youtu.be/1r0eygYiDHc
*Prophetic warning about the nuclear bomb Oct 31, 2021 in Houston Texas (May 7, 2021)
https://youtu.be/TgGnyxNwDZk
*Prophetic warning about a Cat 5 hurricane on June 1, 2021 in Houston, Texas (May 6, 2021)
https://youtu.be/4MRWs2p5uE4
*Prophetic warning about a hailstorm on May15, 2021 in Houston, Texas (May 1, 2021)
https://youtu.be/gOClr6avtvM
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