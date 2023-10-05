TTAV Presents: REMEDY - Dr Dan Nuzum, Greg Glaser, Erin Elizabeth & RFK, Jr Discuss Vaccine Safety

THE TRUTH ABOUT VACCINES

DR. DANIEL NUZUM, DO

Toxicologist, Professor, Scientist and Researcher

It’s not putting immunity into you, it’s giving you a disease.

It’s not just the disease that’s on the label, because vaccines are dirty, there is no clean way to make a clean vaccine given the present manufacturing processes.

There’s always contamination because they’re starting with tissue from other living organisms, and they’re not scrubbing the contaminant, viruses and retroviruses, in particular, out of those vaccines, therefore those things end up in the vaccines.





GREG GLASER, J.D.

Vaccine Rights & Health Freedom Attorney

People want to know does vaccination make me healthy?

The answer from all the unvaccinated control group studies to date, is no!

Vaccination does not make you healthy, vaccination increases your risk suffering a lifelong debilitating disorder by over 1000%, 10 times greater.

In many cases the number is significantly higher such as for the case of diabetes.

In America one out of 10 individuals has diabetes, but in our unvaccinated control group study, out of 1428 Americans we did not find a single case of diabetes, how is that possible.

We know this with not just for diabetes, but for every condition that we looked at; Autoimmune disorders, didn’t find heart disease, we didn’t find cancer, sudden infant death syndrome, all of these conditions that are prevalent among the vaccinated population are simply absent among the unvaccinated.

It shows causation, and causation is my interest as a lawyer.





ERIN ELIZABETH

Health Freedom Advocate, Blogger, Author, Lecturer & Researcher

‘That’s something that parents are never told, when they go in, thinking their doing the right thing, and then giving their child multiple, multiple shots in a day, and wondering then why they see changes overnight, or sometimes even losing that child.





ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR.

Presidential Candidate, Best-Selling Author & Environmental Attorney

The science is so weak on vaccines because there are no pre-licensing placebic control trials.

In many cases we have no idea what the side effects are.

We don’t understand the risk profile for these products.

There is no way that anybody can tell you that, that product is averting more problems and injuries and death that it’s causing.

You can’t say that for any of the current vaccines that is on the schedule.









