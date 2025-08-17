China's factories are in another world

China's industrial proficiency is shocking to manufacturing experts. Their degrees of automation, of engineering expertise, and supply chain domination have no close peer across other modern economies.

China's latest innovation is "dark factories", massive production centers that produce complex products with no humans involved. In an absurd example, a Chinese factory in Guangdong builds robots, exclusively by other robots.

Also astonishing is these factories' capability to manufacture highly customized product lines, fast, and at low minimum order quantities.

Chinese smart manufacturing is likely the largest in the world, today. It is growing at a CAGR of over 18%, and will more than double in size by 2030.

Deep challenges remain for other economies to challenge China in smart manufacturing. Chinese Artificial Intelligence systems are already in place, cost little, and its engineers are strongly proficient in their applications. Chinese electricity costs far less than peer countries. And, here again, China's monopolistic control over the global raw materials and logistics chains is probably an insurmountable hurdle for North America, Europe, and other Asian countries.

Closing scene, Nantong, Jiangsu

Mirrored - Inside China Business

Thanks to John M for Link

