BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Debunking Theories, Conspiracy or not.
Picterpreter
Picterpreter
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 7 months ago

Any theory is just that, a theory. Usually held up by a slew of hypotheses, each needing to be checked, tested, and evaluated. If one fails, the theory fails.

Science is built on theories. Somehow, in the past 30 years, the idea of a scientist has changed from a socially awkward, jittery, slightly mad but likable man with coke-bottle glasses, who wore a white coat replete with a pocket protector full of pens. We always watched in fascinated horror as he coughed his way through the cloud of "harmless" toxic smoke made by his "demonstration" explosion, amazed that we and his craze of white hair escaped a singeing. The average person wouldn't trust a scientist to look after their dog back then. 


Today, we chant; "trust the science!" therefore the man.


What hypnosis did we go under that stopped us from asking questions to a point where there were so few that science could take away the suggestion box for lack of use,  eventually forgetting how to even answer a question.

Does science still know what a question is? Because once a scientist says "The science is in." We know they have stopped asking questions, so how can we expect an answer?




Keywords
scienceconspiracytheory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy