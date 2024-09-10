Debunking Theories, Conspiracy or not.

Any theory is just that, a theory. Usually held up by a slew of hypotheses, each needing to be checked, tested, and evaluated. If one fails, the theory fails.

Science is built on theories. Somehow, in the past 30 years, the idea of a scientist has changed from a socially awkward, jittery, slightly mad but likable man with coke-bottle glasses, who wore a white coat replete with a pocket protector full of pens. We always watched in fascinated horror as he coughed his way through the cloud of "harmless" toxic smoke made by his "demonstration" explosion, amazed that we and his craze of white hair escaped a singeing. The average person wouldn't trust a scientist to look after their dog back then.





Today, we chant; "trust the science!" therefore the man.



What hypnosis did we go under that stopped us from asking questions to a point where there were so few that science could take away the suggestion box for lack of use, eventually forgetting how to even answer a question.

Does science still know what a question is? Because once a scientist says "The science is in." We know they have stopped asking questions, so how can we expect an answer?









