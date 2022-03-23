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Watch the Censored Interview of NCAA Swimmer Bullied by Trans Athlete
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233 views • March 23, 2022
Savanah Hernandez of https://savsaysofficial.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down why her report on female athletes speaking out against competing with a biological man was banned by Big Tech.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/female-swimmer-complains-to-ncaa-about-biologically-male-opponent-after-being-edged-out-of-finals/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/its-a-transworld/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/desantis-issues-proclamation-rejecting-trans-swimmer-lia-thomas-victory-declares-female-swimmer-emma-weyant-winner/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/caitlyn-jenner-says-trans-upenn-swimmer-lia-thomas-was-taking-it-easy-so-she-wouldnt-break-world-record/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/i-am-a-woman-trans-upenn-swimmer-lia-thomas-defends-competing-against-biological-women/
Get up to 75% OFF on our hottest items during the Infowars Emergency Blowout Sale today!
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/female-swimmer-complains-to-ncaa-about-biologically-male-opponent-after-being-edged-out-of-finals/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/its-a-transworld/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/desantis-issues-proclamation-rejecting-trans-swimmer-lia-thomas-victory-declares-female-swimmer-emma-weyant-winner/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/caitlyn-jenner-says-trans-upenn-swimmer-lia-thomas-was-taking-it-easy-so-she-wouldnt-break-world-record/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/i-am-a-woman-trans-upenn-swimmer-lia-thomas-defends-competing-against-biological-women/
Get up to 75% OFF on our hottest items during the Infowars Emergency Blowout Sale today!
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