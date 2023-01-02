Create New Account
UN Weaponized Migration, Gave ATM Cards To Make The U.S. Trip.
Stophypocrisy
Published a day ago |

Newly added footage proves migrants are given ATM cards to make it to the US from as far south as Chile and Argentina. Even Middle East migrants are showing up.

100+ million invaders will destabilize the U.S. This is an act of war, it is an invasion by foreigners who don't know they are being used as pawns by the UN. This is the UN/WEF plan to destroy the U.S.

In my opinion, it seems the UN/WEF has an all-or-nothing goal that will start with the North American Union. If they succeed in destroying Russia then their next move will be a world government under a communist-type of rule.


Keywords
immigrationunborderinvasioncartels

