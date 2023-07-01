Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about "hitting the mark" when it comes to preaching a clear cut presentation of the Gospel, always making sure to preach the most important thing--FAITH IN THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST!
