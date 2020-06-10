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They've Stolen $100 TRILLION & Their Plan is to Leave You With NOTHING!!
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280 views • June 10, 2020
SGTreport

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Attorney Wes Christian joins me to reveal the horrifying truth about Wall Street, the DTCC and your stocks: They've already stolen $100 TRILLION and when the music stops, the plan is to leave you with NOTHING.

The Wall Street Conspiracy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLZp0ShwCiw

SGT Podcast:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-propaganda-antidote/id1502568407

SGT Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/search?q=sgtreport


SGT Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/

For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

The content in my videos and on the SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com channel are provided for informational purposes only. Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence BEFORE making any significant investing decisions. SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com assumes all information to be truthful and reliable; however, I cannot and do not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of this information. Thank you!
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wall streetgoldstocksjobssilversecuritysharesdollarstolensgtreportdtccbond market100 trillion dollarspaperlessshort sellingattorney wes christian
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy