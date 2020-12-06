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01 Ruby Freeman - "Iv'e Got 50 million Ballots" and Children Who Work Ballots - From Her Public Facebook Page - Part 1 of 3
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249 views • December 06, 2020
These poll workers have identified each other as Ruby Freeman and Shaye "Shaye Shaye" Moss. Shaye moss is the same "blonde braids girl" who can be seen in surveillance footage pushing a covered table into the vote count room while wearing a disguise. Concealed beneath the table fabric are large boxes containing thousands of pre-filled ballots. These boxes remained hidden while the 'official' vote counting began. Shaye call out in the evening that the counting is done, and tells everyone to go home. But when the observers and other counters leave, a select group remains behind secretly, as captured in surveillance video (see elsewhere on this channel). This select group pulls the pre-filled ballots from under the concealing table, and resume illegal counting for hours unobserved. Guards are even posted at the doors to keep the process secret. Eventually they seem to be tipped off that someone in the press informed the dismissed observers about the illegal secret counting. They clean things up and leave minutes before the observers finally make it past the guards into the counting room.
2020 will doubtless become a turning point in the history of the United States. The massive degree of vote fraud is a crisis. Either the People of the US will insist "no more" and restore the Republic, or the most powerful nation in the world will descend into a quagmire of corruption and fraud.
More related videos can be easily downloaded at; https://archive.org/details/@freeearthrepublic
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2020 will doubtless become a turning point in the history of the United States. The massive degree of vote fraud is a crisis. Either the People of the US will insist "no more" and restore the Republic, or the most powerful nation in the world will descend into a quagmire of corruption and fraud.
More related videos can be easily downloaded at; https://archive.org/details/@freeearthrepublic
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS
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