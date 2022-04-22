Prepare For The Invasion-5th Gen Warfare Has Destroyed The US Military

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https://rumble.com/v11v9nw-army-whistleblower-exposes-military-ideological-purge-ive-never-seen-anythi.html
The US military is being destroyed not by air strikes and offshore bombardments, but by the culture war...5th gen warfare and is weaker than ever and growing weaker by the minute. The time to act is now. Buy storable food, quality supplements and survival items from the Brighteon store. Take care and God bless you! Today is 4-22-22 and we are still in false flag season. 4+2+2+2+2=12 which is the biblical number of governmental perfection-makes me wonder what false flag we might see today.