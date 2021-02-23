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FULL SHOW: President Trump Announces First Speech Since Stolen Election; Pence Declines Invitation
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70 views • February 23, 2021
Another busy broadcast week begins with a couple of concerning decisions on the Supreme Court. One ruling that Donald Trump’s tax returns be made available to Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance meaning that any political opponent of the deep state is subject to losing all privacy and having illegal and invasive investigations of them by political henchmen. Justice Clarence Thomas rips the Supreme Court for allowing states to rewrite election laws in any way they see fit in a way to rig elections in the future. Laura Loomer joins to discuss her case which is now at the Supreme Court as well at the revocation of her Second Amendment right. Owen Shroyer discusses with callers the potential of Trump running in 2024.
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