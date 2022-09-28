The hospital protocol that is killing patients with Remdesivir as told by lawyer Michael Hamilton to Del Bigtree of The Highwire on Sep 22 2022.



The full 31:49 minute interview with two lawyers suing three California hospitals is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uYA8XKEItKJx/

Attorneys Daniel Watkins and Michael Hamilton represent the families of patients who claim their loved ones were injured or killed after being administered Remdesivir for covid.

Michael Hamilton says (reworded):

It’s torture.

They're starving to death.

Their hands are Zip-Tied to the bed rails.

Remdesivir is being pumped into them.

They are not given food or water.

Average time to death is about nine (9) days.

They are separated from their family.

They cannot use their phone. Often the button to call the nurse is removed.

Sometimes a psychiatrist will say, “You look agitated” & put them on a morphine drip.

Doctors are telling patients, “If you leave the hospital, your insurance won’t cover this.”

Bigtree: So basically they are blackmailing patients.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

