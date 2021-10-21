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2018 WEF Will the Future Be Human AI Technology Convergence Technocratic Dystopia Yuval Noah Harari
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102 views • October 21, 2021
2018 WEF Will the Future Be Human AI Technology Convergence Technocratic Dystopia Yuval Noah Harari
World Economic Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hL9uk4hKyg4
Will the Future Be Human? - Yuval Noah Harari
What can we learn from a history of the future? Historian Yuval Harari takes us on a journey through technological development and challenges leaders to develop a substantive vision of what it means for society, politics, religion and ideology.
Introduced by
· Gillian R. Tett, Managing Editor, US, Financial Times, USA
With
· Yuval Noah Harari, Professor, Department of History, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel
World Economic Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hL9uk4hKyg4
Will the Future Be Human? - Yuval Noah Harari
What can we learn from a history of the future? Historian Yuval Harari takes us on a journey through technological development and challenges leaders to develop a substantive vision of what it means for society, politics, religion and ideology.
Introduced by
· Gillian R. Tett, Managing Editor, US, Financial Times, USA
With
· Yuval Noah Harari, Professor, Department of History, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel
Keywords
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