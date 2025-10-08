Trump precipitates WWIII by sending unnecessarily provocative weapons and continuing this talk of escalation — Steve Gill, US political commentator

'This is the best way to not get a Nobel Peace Prize'

More: Trump admin fears it won't be able to control Ukraine's use of Tomahawk missiles — Axios

Kiev still doesn't know if Trump will allow the arms sale

Adding:🚨 Kremlin warns of serious escalation if Tomahawk missiles delivered to Ukraine

🗣 Tomahawk missiles may have a nuclear version, and this should be kept in mind, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president has warned, explaining that their delivery to Ukraine would mark a serious escalation in the conflict.

🔊 President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Ukraine’s use of Tomahawk missiles would harm US-Russia relations and emphasized it would be impossible without US military involvement.

📍 Russia however is waiting for clearer and more decisive comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the potential missile supply, Peskov added.

Other statements from Peskov:

🔶 Russia believes Trump still aims to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict through peace talks

🔶 Moscow will respond if restrictions on Russian diplomats’ travel to the EU are imposed

🔶 Russia will use all legal means to protect its interests if Western attempts to seize Russian assets continue

🔶 No significant steps have been made toward establishing dialogue between US and Russian diplomats