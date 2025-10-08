BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump precipitates WWIII by sending unnecessarily provocative weapons and continuing this talk of escalation - Steve Gill, US political commentator
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1323 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 24 hours ago

Trump precipitates WWIII by sending unnecessarily provocative weapons and continuing this talk of escalation — Steve Gill, US political commentator

'This is the best way to not get a Nobel Peace Prize'

More: Trump admin fears it won't be able to control Ukraine's use of Tomahawk missiles — Axios

Kiev still doesn't know if Trump will allow the arms sale

Adding:🚨 Kremlin warns of serious escalation if Tomahawk missiles delivered to Ukraine

🗣 Tomahawk missiles may have a nuclear version, and this should be kept in mind, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president has warned, explaining that their delivery to Ukraine would mark a serious escalation in the conflict.

🔊 President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Ukraine’s use of Tomahawk missiles would harm US-Russia relations and emphasized it would be impossible without US military involvement.

📍 Russia however is waiting for clearer and more decisive comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the potential missile supply, Peskov added.

Other statements from Peskov:

🔶 Russia believes Trump still aims to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict through peace talks

🔶 Moscow will respond if restrictions on Russian diplomats’ travel to the EU are imposed

🔶 Russia will use all legal means to protect its interests if Western attempts to seize Russian assets continue

🔶 No significant steps have been made toward establishing dialogue between US and Russian diplomats

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy