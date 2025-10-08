© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump precipitates WWIII by sending unnecessarily provocative weapons and continuing this talk of escalation — Steve Gill, US political commentator
'This is the best way to not get a Nobel Peace Prize'
More: Trump admin fears it won't be able to control Ukraine's use of Tomahawk missiles — Axios
Kiev still doesn't know if Trump will allow the arms sale
Adding:🚨 Kremlin warns of serious escalation if Tomahawk missiles delivered to Ukraine
🗣 Tomahawk missiles may have a nuclear version, and this should be kept in mind, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president has warned, explaining that their delivery to Ukraine would mark a serious escalation in the conflict.
🔊 President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Ukraine’s use of Tomahawk missiles would harm US-Russia relations and emphasized it would be impossible without US military involvement.
📍 Russia however is waiting for clearer and more decisive comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the potential missile supply, Peskov added.
Other statements from Peskov:
🔶 Russia believes Trump still aims to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict through peace talks
🔶 Moscow will respond if restrictions on Russian diplomats’ travel to the EU are imposed
🔶 Russia will use all legal means to protect its interests if Western attempts to seize Russian assets continue
🔶 No significant steps have been made toward establishing dialogue between US and Russian diplomats