A powerful airstrike with a guided bomb hit a critical AFU target - a thermal power plant in Kurakhovo.
The Russian army is advancing from Mariinka towards the front-line Kurakhovo - a city occupied in the Donetsk People's Republic turned into a major Ukrainian Armed Forces base.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.