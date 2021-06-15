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CRIMINAL COVERUP! HOSPITALS ORDER MEDICAL WORKERS TO HIDE COVID VACCINE SIDE-EFFECTS AND DEATH
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3797 views • June 15, 2021
Jennifer Bridges of https://www.gofundme.com/f/freedom-of-choice-methodist-mandating-vaccine joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how she lost her job as a nurse after refusing to sign a waiver and take a mandatory covid injection and being ordered to cover up vaccine injuries and death.
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