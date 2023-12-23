Create New Account
Israel Real Estate Company Has Started Promoting New Settler Developments In Gaza
Published Yesterday

A well-known Israeli real estate company, Harei Zahav, known for constructing hundreds of illegal Israeli settlements in Occupied West Bank, is leading the marketing promotion of the establishment of an Israeli settlement over the rubble of Gaza. 

israelgenocidezionistsgazareal estatepromotingstealing landsettler developments

