Kamala Harris, DNC, & The Communist Connection. The Sunday Law Brings The Dark Day

The Sunday Law Brings The Dark Day





Tim Walz's long, complicated history with China. Kamala Harris' VP pick is no stranger to one of America's chief international rivals — will it matter in November, and perhaps beyond? Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) also had a notable nickname: "Fields of China." The appellation, given to him in 1989 by students at Foshan No.1 High School in Guangdong, China, during the year he spent teaching there after college, was intended to convey that his kindness was "as big as the fields of China," Walz explained to The Hill in 2007. Walz has returned to China around 30 times, even honeymooning there, and with "Educational Travel Adventures," a company he established to facilitate study abroad trips for American high schoolers. After he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2006, Walz served on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, the government agency tasked with monitoring Chinese human rights and the rule of law.





Kamala Harris’ record on Taiwan and China offers clues for 2024. Harris played pivotal role in shaping US Indo-Pacific strategy, bolstering regional alliances





Biden Chooses Communist China Over America. January 25, 2024. President Biden once again showed that he will always pick the interests of Communist China over the interests of America when he vetoed a Republican led bill that would have overturned his Administration’s rule to waive the “Buy America” requirements for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations purchased using American taxpayer dollars.





Walz Praised Chinese Communism as a System Where 'Everyone Shares'

As social studies teacher, Walz tells students everyone in China gets free rice. As a high school teacher in the 1990s, Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor Tim Walz appeared to extol life under Chinese communism, telling his students that it is a system in which "everyone shares" and gets free food and housing.





Harris leans into full communism, Walz’ radical record and other commentary





Trump says Harris has gone 'full communist' after unveiling handout-filled economic policy: 'Never worked'. The former president compared his economic policy to the vice president's, saying the Democrat is promising 'things she can't deliver'





Anti-Israel protesters at DNC will convince Democrats to embrace 'communism.' "The Radical Left protesters in Chicago are going after the Democrat Party because the know they are weak and ready to break into a full blown party of Socialism or, if they really do their job, and with a little bit of luck, the Communist Party of the United States of America," Trump wrote. "They are already very close and, having a Marxist trained and believing President whose father is a Marxist professor, Comrade Kamala Harris, stranger things have happened!"





#SundayLaw

#DarkDay

#Communism





David House