© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 49 Vision of Transformation to a Light Body Plus a Warning So You Are Ready!
Follow
0
Share
Report
242 views • February 22, 2022
❤️ 🚨 ❤️ My vision of the future transformation of our light bodies and a warning so you are ready for this internal shift to happen. What does white quartz have to do with all of this? Is our body really a circuit?
We are in the midst of the powerful 222 portal right now. We just experienced a huge X-Class solar flare and other solar activity. Tensions are high, traumas are surfacing, deepest fears are being placed in front of you...what can you do to assist your mind, body, and spirit during this powerful time? Do you have aches and pains, old hurts and injuries surfacing; this is why.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Roots Restored Wellness on YouTube...join me live on Mondays around 1:30 pm MST.
We are in the midst of the powerful 222 portal right now. We just experienced a huge X-Class solar flare and other solar activity. Tensions are high, traumas are surfacing, deepest fears are being placed in front of you...what can you do to assist your mind, body, and spirit during this powerful time? Do you have aches and pains, old hurts and injuries surfacing; this is why.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Roots Restored Wellness on YouTube...join me live on Mondays around 1:30 pm MST.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.