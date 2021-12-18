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JACKIE KILLED JFK - PROOF Part 2 of 3 - UNDERSTANDING WHY & HOW. THE JFK ASSASSINATION
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418 views • December 18, 2021
MAKE SURE TO WATCH PART 1 !!!!!!!.....
Part 2: UNDERSTANDING WHY JACKIE KILLED JFK. - How did Jackie get the gun to kill JFK. Hidden in a gift from Lyndon B. Johnson that day. PROOF ........ Also Jackie's Jesuit bloodline background, her family ties to it, Onassis family ties to the Jesuits and the Jesuit Oath to kill.
Part 2: UNDERSTANDING WHY JACKIE KILLED JFK. - How did Jackie get the gun to kill JFK. Hidden in a gift from Lyndon B. Johnson that day. PROOF ........ Also Jackie's Jesuit bloodline background, her family ties to it, Onassis family ties to the Jesuits and the Jesuit Oath to kill.
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